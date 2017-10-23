The Latest: Bill O'Reilly says attacks are 'horror show'

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2015 file photo shows Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York. Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop. Kelly, now with her own show on NBC, spoke Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before his contract was renewed. O'Reilly was fired in April.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - Megyn Kelly poses on the set of her new show, 'Megyn Kelly Today' at NBC Studios on Thursday, Sept, 21, 2017, in New York. Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop. Kelly, now with her own show on NBC, spoke Monday, Oct. 24, 2017, after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before his contract was renewed. O'Reilly was fired in April.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on former Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Bill O'Reilly says he's being attacked for political purposes and that it's been a "horror show" for him and his family.

The former Fox News Channel host was interviewed by one-time colleague Glenn Beck on this weekend's story in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to a former legal analyst who had accused O'Reilly of harassment.

On Beck's radio show Monday, O'Reilly said that he could not discuss specifics about former analyst Lis Wiehl's case. He said the Times hates him and is intent upon keeping him out of the marketplace. There was no immediate comment from the newspaper.

O'Reilly also said that it was "incomprehensible" that his former colleague Megyn Kelly would speak out against him, saying that "I helped her dramatically" in her career.

He posted online an undated thank-you note Kelly had written to him for giving a gift at a baby shower.

O'Reilly was fired in April.

___

10:55 a.m.

Former Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly says she complained to her bosses about Bill O'Reilly's behavior after she had accused former Fox chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, and that the abuse and shaming of women has to stop.

Kelly, now on NBC, spoke Monday after it was revealed in The New York Times that Fox paid a $32 million settlement to former Fox analyst Lis Wiehl shortly before O'Reilly's contract was renewed in February. O'Reilly was fired in April.

When Kelly's memoir was released last November, O'Reilly publicly questioned the loyalty of those who criticized Fox.

She said on NBC that "the abuse of women, the shaming of them, the threatening, the retaliation, the silencing of them after the fact — it has to stop."