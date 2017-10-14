The Latest: British actress accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

FILE - In this March 28, 2005 file photo, "Sin City" co-director Robert Rodriguez, center, poses with Miramax co-founders Harvey, left, and Bob Weinstein at the Los Angeles premiere. Bob Weinstein, in an interview published Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey have barely spoken in five years, explaining they ran separate divisions of their company from opposite coasts. Bob said he knew Harvey was unfaithful to his wife, but had no idea of the alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault. He says he feels "sick for the victims.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Latest on sexual harassment and assault allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

British actress Lysette Anthony says she's told police that Harvey Weinstein raped her in the 1980s.

Anthony, who currently appears in the British soap opera "Hollyoaks," tells the Sunday Times newspaper that Weinstein attacked her after showing up at her London home. She says she was left feeling "disgusted and embarrassed."

It was reported this week that London police were investigating a rape allegation against the producer relating to an incident in the '80s. The city's Metropolitan Police confirmed their investigation without identifying Weinstein by name.

Anthony is the latest of dozens of women, including actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, who've gone public with accusations against Harvey following recent reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker detailing misconduct claims by others. He has denied any nonconsensual sexual conduct with any women.

1:42 p.m.

The brother of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and co-founder of the company now struggling to survive says he had no idea "the type of predator" his brother is accused of being.

Bob Weinstein says he's in a "waking nightmare."

Bob operated in the shadow of his much more public brother for three decades as they partnered in Miramax and, more recently, The Weinstein Co.

But in an interview published Saturday by The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he and Harvey have barely spoken in five years, explaining they ran separate divisions of their company from opposite coasts.

Bob said he knew Harvey was unfaithful to his wife, but had no idea of the alleged acts of sexual harassment and assault. He says he feels "sick for the victims."