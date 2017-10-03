The Latest: Country star Aldean says his 'heart aches'

Reed Broschart, center, hugs his girlfriend Aria James on the Las Vegas Strip in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a concert Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, both of Ventura, Calif., attended the concert. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A broken window is seen at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the window and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Sean Bean, left, of Livermore, Calif., and his girlfriend Katie Kavetski, of San Leandro, Calif., who both attended a concert where a mass shooting occurred, embrace on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Two women embrace outside of a family assistance center Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The makeshift center was set up to help families and others reconnect after the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows him at left with his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at right. Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

Eric Paddock holds a photo of him, at left, and his brother, Stephen Paddock, at right, outside his home, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

A woman hides inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Debris is strewn through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

People drive a cart through the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

A body is covered with a sheet after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Melissah Burke and her husband Stephen, of Seattle, walk along the Las Vegas Strip near Mandalay Bay hotel and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. The couple, who were attending the music festival last night where a mass shooting occurred, found refuge in a nearby apartment and casino.

This combination photo shows country performers, top row from left, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, and from bottom left, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire who took to social media to express their sadness after the mass shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

Eric Paddock, brother of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, speaks to members of the media near his home, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel: 'We are completely dumbfounded. We can't understand what happened.'

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

A wounded woman is moved outside the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, on the Las Vegas Strip following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities say Stephen Craig Paddock broke the windows and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 frame from video, people leave the scene of a deadly shooting in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2017 file photo, host Jimmy Kimmel appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Late-night comics decried the Las Vegas mass shooting as a confoundingly repetitive American tragedy, with Jimmy Kimmel and Trevor Noah lashing out at politicians who oppose gun control. They spoke out on Monday, Oct. 2, the day after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history.