The Latest: Damon says Weinstein allegations are sickening

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in the "War and Peace" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company's board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

The Associated Press

The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Matt Damon says he never saw any predatory behavior from Harvey Weinstein but that the stories have made him sick to his stomach.

Damon tells the trade website Deadline Tuesday that change is necessary and overdue and that men have to be part of that. He praised the courage of the women who have spoken out with allegations against Weinstein.

Damon is a longtime collaborator of Weinstein's and has worked on a number of movies with the disgraced movie mogul, including "Good Will Hunting," which won Damon and Ben Affleck an Oscar for screenwriting.

Affleck tweeted earlier Tuesday that he's sickened by the news of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein's representatives have not responded to messages seeking comment Tuesday.

___

2:25 p.m.

Hillary Clinton says she's "shocked and appalled" by the revelations of sexual abuse and harassment being leveled at movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She says in a written statement issued Tuesday the behavior being reported by women "cannot be tolerated."

Clinton adds the women are showing courage in coming forward with their allegations. And the Democratic former presidential candidate says the support of other women "is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Clinton has been a beneficiary of the Weinstein family's donations. She says nothing about those donations in her statement.

The New Yorker magazine quotes Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister saying Weinstein denies "any allegations of non-consensual sex."

___

1:25 p.m.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and other actresses have come forward with their own stories of sexual harassment by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a follow-up to its earlier expose, The New York Times on Tuesday reported many other actresses have in recent days added to the chorus of accusations surrounding Weinstein. Paltrow describes his attempt to lure her into giving him a massage in a hotel room when she was a young aspiring actress. Her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, confronted Weinstein at a film premiere.

Angelina Jolie says she has "a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein" in her youth. She says she has refused to work with him and has warned others.

Earlier Tuesday, The New Yorker magazine published a piece in which three women accused Weinstein of raping them.

The New Yorker quotes Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister saying "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

___

1:05 p.m.

Ben Affleck has tweeted a condemnation of fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Affleck got his big break in Hollywood as a writer and actor in "Good Will Hunting," which was produced by Weinstein's former company Miramax Films. Affleck says on Twitter he's sickened by the news of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Earlier Tuesday, The New Yorker magazine published an article that included allegations Weinstein raped three women. A Weinstein representative says "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Affleck calls Weinstein's behavior "completely unacceptable" and says he's trying to figure out what he can do to prevent this from happening to others.

___

11:15 a.m.

The New Yorker magazine is reporting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has previously raped three women, significantly intensifying the scandal surrounding him. A representative for Weinstein vehemently denies the allegations.

The expose was published Tuesday. It details allegations not just of sexual harassment but of rape.

Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans allege Weinstein forced himself on them sexually. A third woman spoke anonymously.

The New Yorker quotes Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister responding "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

___

10:10 a.m.

TV's late-night hosts have mostly occupied themselves with skewering President Donald Trump in their monologues. But several made room to blast disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on Monday.

NBC's Jimmy Fallon warned if Weinstein didn't give up his sexual-harassment habits he might end up with his own show on Fox News Channel.

ABC's Jimmy Kimmel said Hillary Clinton has taken contributions from a high-profile man accused of many acts of sexual harassment. In fact, two men: outspoken Clinton supporter Weinstein and Donald Trump.

And CBS' Stephen Colbert noted the Weinstein Co. might change its name in an effort to escape the Harvey Weinstein stigma. Colbert joked a more positive new name now being considered is Asbestos Child Slappers Inc.

The New Yorker magazine quotes a Weinstein representative saying "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

___

9:35 a.m.

George Clooney has called Harvey Weinstein's alleged behavior "indefensible" in an interview in which he suggests it was well known the Weinstein Co. chairman was "a dog" but few people understood his conduct constituted "harassment on a very high level."

In remarks to the Daily Beast on Monday night, Clooney credits Weinstein for giving him his first big break as an actor in "From Dusk Till Dawn" and as a director in "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind." But he says he's "never seen any of this behavior — ever."

The New Yorker magazine quotes a Weinstein representative saying "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

___

3:05 a.m.

Condemnations of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to mount, with Jennifer Lawrence joining the chorus of A-list actors criticizing him over allegations he sexually harassed women for decades.

The allegations could prove to be a moment of reckoning for Hollywood, which is facing increased scrutiny over the fair treatment of women in the industry.

Lawrence praises the women who came forward in an expose published last week by The New York Times detailing Weinstein's alleged harassment of actresses and employees.

Lawrence won an Oscar for the Weinstein-produced "Silver Linings Playbook." She says she was never harassed by him.

Among those weighing in are Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Kevin Smith and Judi Dench. They have spoken of disgust over his behavior and remorse over their business entanglements with him.

The New Yorker magazine quotes a Weinstein representative saying "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."