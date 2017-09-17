The Latest: Emmys venue still a ghost town before showtime

Felicity Huffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Alvina Stewart, left, and Anthony Anderson arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

William H. Macy arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

William H. Macy, left, and Felicity Huffman arrive at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Latest on the Emmy Awards, which are being presented Sunday in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

It's less than an hour to showtime, and the Microsoft Theater resembles a ghost town as celebrities ignore the requests from security guards to move inside, choosing instead to stop and chat with friends, family and each other.

Anthony Anderson embraces a friend warmly after wrapping up a red carpet interview with the cast of "black-ish" while nearby William H. Macy and wife Felicity Huffman pose for cellphone photos with friends. "Oh come on, get in the photo," Huffman says to a friend who tries to step aside when an official red carpet photographer joins the shoot.

Those who make it inside are greeted by what is essentially a giant cocktail lounge.

Attendees are standing in lines a dozen or more deep, hoping to grab a quick drink before heading for their seats. Bottled water that was free outside is going for $5 a pop at the theater lounge.

— John Rogers

4 p.m.

The biggest traffic jam in Los Angeles might be on the Emmy red carpet.

Stars were gridlocked Sunday on their way into the auditorium with just over an hour to go until the show started.

In the crowd Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy chatted with Giancarlo Esposito, Tatiana Maslany checked her phone and Chris Hardwick snapped a photo of the crush of people ahead of him, including Uzo Aduba, Michael Kelly and Zach Woods.

By the time stars arrive on the carpet, they've often spent hours preparing for the ceremony.

Huffman and Macy, who are married, said preparing for the Emmys was a family affair. Both actors are nominated — Macy for his work on "Shameless" and Huffman for her role on "American Crime."

Huffman says, "I was in hair and makeup at 10:30."

Macy says, "We had music on. I took a picture of everyone. It was sort of sweet."

— Sandy Cohen, @APSandy and Lindsey Bahr, @ldbahr on Twitter

3:50 p.m.

Sterling K. Brown says his Emmy nomination for "This Is Us" feels different from his experience last year.

Brown won last year for his role as O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden in the limited series "People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

The actor is nominated this year in one of the night's top acting honors: best drama actor for the NBC series.

Brown says, "It does feel different but for different reasons. I'm the first African American in 16 years nominated, that kind of blows my mind."

The last African-American actor to win in the category was Andre Braugher in 1998 for "Homicide: Life on the Street." He was nominated three years later for "Gideon's Crossing," but did not win.

— Sandy Cohen, @APSandy on Twitter

This story has been corrected to show that Andre Braugher was nominated for best drama actor in 2001, but did not win. Braugher was last African-American actor to win the best drama actor Emmy in 1998.

3:45 p.m.

"Saturday Night Live" star Aidy Bryant says there will come a day when Melissa McCarthy will return to the show.

Speaking to The Associated Press Sunday on the bustling Emmys red carpet and flanked by male co-stars Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney and show writer Mikey Day, who she called her barbershop quartet, Bryant said they missed McCarthy. She called the actress a powerhouse.

"Saturday Night Live" has 22 nominations, and McCarthy has already won for her recurring guest appearance as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

As for the upcoming season, Mooney says not to worry and to trust the process. Plus, Bennett adds: they've got Ryan Gosling for their season premiere later this month.

— Lindsey Bahr, @ldbahr on Twitter

3:15 p.m.

The child stars of Netflix phenomenon "Stranger Things" are sticking together at the Emmys.

Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard stayed close walking down the red carpet Sunday in the lead up to Sunday's ceremony, where "Stranger Things" is up for best drama.

The pair was joined by Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin for photos, with McLaughlin sporting a vibrant purple tuxedo jacket.

"Saturday Night Live" cast members Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney also braved the carpet together.

— Lindsey Bahr, @ldbahr on Twitter

2:50 p.m.

"Billy on the Street's" Billy Eichner has a fan in Jackie Hoffman.

The "Feud" star crossed paths with Eichner on the Emmys red carpet Sunday shouting "Billy! Billy! Over here!"

Eichner, a nominee, laughed and waved and made his way to an area where he was photographed repeatedly.

Elsewhere "Top Chef's" Gail Simmons powdered her nose before facing the cameras, while E! red carpet correspondent Giuliana Rancic adjusted her black tulle gown.

— Lindsey Bahr, @ldbahr on Twitter

2:30 p.m.

Emmy nominees Sterling K. Brown and Jackie Hoffman are among the first nominees to walk the red carpet on Sunday.

The actors posed for photographs on the red carpet as publicists and security readied for the deluge of stars expected for the show. The red carpet for the first time is tented and air conditioned to provide for some relief from the usually warm temperatures in Los Angeles in September. The temperatures are in the 70s on Sunday and the air conditioning was a welcome respite from recent years of sweltering Emmys red carpets.

Another early arrival was "Modern Family" star Rico Rodriguez.

Hoffman, who is nominated for the FX series "Feud: Bette and Joan" says she's "less freak-out nervous" now that all the pre-Emmy festivities are over and she's finally at the big show. She says she'll be happy to accept anyone's Emmy for them tonight, but is most excited about the chance to claim her own.

— Lindsey Bahr and Sandy Cohen

5:30 a.m.

The Emmy ceremony is about winners and losers. But expect politics and a cheeky turn by host Stephen Colbert too.

Colbert says that Sunday's Emmys are a celebration of TV, and that President Donald Trump was TV's biggest star in the past year.

Colbert also vowed to show his nude rear, or at least part of it, in the opening musical number.

Nominees for the top drama series Emmy include the warm-hearted "This Is Us" and the dark "The Handmaid's Tale."

Among comedy contenders, political satire "Veep" is the favorite after two consecutive wins. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus could claim the best comedy actress trophy for the sixth time for her role.

The 69th prime-time Emmy Awards air at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday on CBS.