The Latest: Lawyer says woman and Kevin Hart are victims

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event in Beverly Hills, Calif. A woman has come forward to say she was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago but is not an extortionist. Montia Sabbag spoke to reporters at her lawyer’s Los Angeles office Wednesday following Hart’s weekend apology to his pregnant wife and kids via an Instagram video for what he called an error in judgment. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

The Latest on the Kevin Hart scandal (all times local):

11:18 a.m.

A lawyer for a woman involved in the Kevin Hart scandal says someone secretly placed cameras in his Las Vegas hotel suite and made bedroom images of the two.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom told a Los Angeles press conference Wednesday that her client, Montia Sabbag (mahn-tee-uh suh-bahg), is a victim and Hart appears to be a victim as well.

Bloom says Sabbag is neither suing Hart nor demanding any money from the box-office star.

The attorney says there's no evidence that law enforcement is looking into the matter so she will immediately report the situation to authorities and seek a full investigation.

Sabbag says she's not an extortionist and has nothing to do with the recordings.

Hart publicly brought up the matter last weekend in an Instagram video in which he apologized to his family and said someone was trying to seek financial gain from a mistake he made.

10:30 a.m.

A woman has come forward to say she was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago but she is not an extortionist.

Montia Sabbag (mahn-tee-uh suh-bahg) spoke to reporters at her lawyer's Los Angeles office Wednesday following Hart's weekend apology to his pregnant wife and children via an Instagram video for what he called an error in judgment.

He also said someone was trying to seek financial gain from his mistake and he'd rather confess than let that happen.

Sabbag says that since her involvement with Hart, her name and pictures have become public and lies have been written about her.

She says she's a recording artist and actress, and hasn't broken any laws.

Sabbag also mentioned unspecified recordings but says she had nothing to do with them.