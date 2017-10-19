The Latest: Nyong'o recounts Weinstein massage encounter

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein attends a screening of "Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom" in New York. Los Angeles police said Thursday Oct. 19, 2017, that it is investigating a possible sexual assault case involving Harvey Weinstein that involves alleged conduct from 2013. The department released few details about the inquiry other than to say it has interviewed a potential victim and its inquiry is ongoing. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o says she had an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in 2011 at his home in Connecticut. Nyong'o says Weinstein invited her there to screen a film while she was a student at the Yale School of Drama.

In an op-ed for the New York Times published Thursday Nyong'o says Weinstein asked if he could give her a massage and that she gave him one instead. She says he tried to remove his pants and after several of her protestations she left.

She describes several other encounters with him over the years, including some propositions. She says she later declined an offer to appear in one of his movies.

She says she is speaking up to end the conspiracy of silence.

___

3 p.m.

Director Quentin Tarantino says he knew about a few instances of improper conduct by producer Harvey Weinstein and wishes he had done more.

Speaking to The New York Times in an interview published Thursday, Tarantino expressed remorse for not having taken responsibility at the time. He says he knew first hand of Weinstein's conduct toward actress Mira Sorvino and another he declined to name. Sorvino and Tarantino were dating at the time.

Tarantino also says he knew about the settlement reached with actress Rose McGowan.

Tarantino has partnered with Weinstein on most of his films, from "Pulp Fiction" to "The Hateful Eight" in a fruitful business relationship that spans two decades. He says it was impossible that anyone who was close to Weinstein had not heard about at least one incident.

___

2:45 p.m.

Los Angeles police say they are investigating a possible sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein — the first involving the producer in the city.

Police spokesman Sal Ramirez says the department has interviewed a possible sexual assault victim who reported an incident that occurred in 2013.

He says the investigation is ongoing and he could not answer any questions about when the interview or incident took place.

Police in New York and London are also investigating the fallen movie mogul over allegations of sex abuse in those cities.

Weinstein's representative Sallie Hofmeister says the Oscar-winner cannot address anonymous claims but "unequivocally denies allegations of non-consensual sex."

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment or abuse by more than three dozen women.

___

9:50 a.m.

Actress Mayim Bialik says she's "truly sorry for causing so much pain" with her New York Times opinion piece that critics suggested put blame on women who've accused movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Bialik wrote in the piece published Friday that she makes choices to be "self-protecting and wise," like dressing modestly and not acting flirtatiously. She later added that nothing "excuses men for assaulting or abusing women" and women should be able to wear whatever they want and act however they want.

Bialik addressed the backlash in a Facebook Live interview with the Times on Monday, saying she regrets it "became what it became."

She said Wednesday on Twitter that "what you wear and how you behave does not provide any protection from assault."

___

8:10 a.m.

The British Film Institute says it has stripped disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of its highest honor.

Weinstein was awarded a BFI Fellowship in 2002 for his contribution to British cinema.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. He has been fired by the film company he founded with his brother Bob and expelled from Hollywood's movie academy.

The BFI said in a statement Thursday that "the serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein's appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI's values."

It says "sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances."