The Latest: Polanski victim arrives at Los Angeles court

This combination photo shows director Roman Polanski at the photo call for the film, "Based On A True Story," at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2017, left, and Polanski at a Santa Monica, Calif., courthouse on Aug. 8, 1977. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim, Samantha Geimer, will appeal to a Los Angeles judge on Friday, June 9, 2017, to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime. (AP Photo/Files)

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 1977 file photo, director Roman Polanski appears in a Santa Monica, Calif., courthouse. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him. Attorney Harland Braun said Samantha Geimer will appear Friday, June 9, 2017 in Los Angeles Superior Court to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime.

FILE - In this May 27, 2017 photo, director Roman Polanski appears at the photo call for the film, 'Based On A True Story,' at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. A lawyer for Polanski says his sex crime victim will appeal to a judge to end the case against him. Attorney Harland Braun said Samantha Geimer will appear Friday, June 9, 2017 in Los Angeles Superior Court to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime.

FILE - In this May 6, 2008 file photo, Samantha Geimer arrives at the premiere of the HBO Documentary 'Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired' in New York. A lawyer for Polanski says Geimer, a sex crime victim, will appeal to a judge to end the case against him. Geimer will appear Friday, June 9, 2017 in Los Angeles Superior Court to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime.

The Associated Press

The Latest on a hearing in Roman Polanski's long-running sex assault case in which his victim is expected to address the court (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim says she is terrified about speaking in court but believes a hearing Friday might be her last chance to tell a judge her feelings about the case.

Samantha Geimer appeared at a downtown Los Angeles court for a hearing in Polanski's 40-year-old case. It is the first time she has appeared in court on Polanski's behalf.

The 54-year-old told reporters before heading into the courthouse that she is terrified about speaking in court and wants the case to be over.

She said Friday's hearing may be her last chance to directly address a judge about her wishes. She did not elaborate.

Polanski's attorney is seeking to unseal testimony that he says would show judicial misconduct in the case years ago.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

___

8 a.m.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

Polanski's lawyer says Samantha Geimer will appear Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to make the case that Polanski has served his time.

Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has long supported Polanski's bid to end the case, but has never appeared on his behalf in court.

Attorney Harland Braun wants a judge to release sealed testimony he believes will show judicial misconduct years ago. He wants to use transcripts to get an international arrest warrant lifted that confines Polanski to three European countries.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.