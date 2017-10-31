The Latest: UK theater reacts with 'dismay' to Spacey claim

This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from "House Of Cards." Netflix says it's suspending production on "House of Cards" following harassment allegations against Spacey. (David Giesbrecht/Netflix via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Old Vic theatre in London is expressing "deep dismay" at the sexual assault allegations made against Kevin Spacey, who led the company for 11 years.

The Old Vic says in a statement Tuesday "inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable."

The theater also set up an anonymous process for anyone wanting to come forward to complain.

Spacey, who was artistic director of the theater from 2004 to 2015, is accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986. He has apologized amid an international outcry.

Under Spacey, the 1,000-seat Old Vic saw its profile and financial health improve with such acclaimed productions as Shakespeare's "Richard III" with Spacey in the lead role.

___

2 p.m.

Netflix and the maker of "House of Cards" say production on the show starring Kevin Spacey is suspended.

The political satire is filming its sixth and final season amid fallout from a 1980s sexual abuse allegation leveled at Spacey by a former child star.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital say production was put on hold to review the situation and address "any concerns of our cast and crew."

A Netflix spokeswoman declined to provide further details about the action. On Monday, executives from the two companies traveled to the Baltimore, Maryland, set to meet with actors and others involved in the production. Spacey was not scheduled to work that day.

The streaming service announced Monday its Emmy-winning "House of Cards" would come to an end after next season, a decision it says was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a 14-year-old actor in 1986.

Spacey has apologized for the incident he said he doesn't recall but which would have stemmed from "drunken behavior." He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay, which drew backlash from some observers as an attempt at deflection.

A release date for the final "House of Cards" episodes has yet to be announced. Netflix is developing a possible spinoff of the drama that helped put the streaming service on the TV series map.

___

11:30 a.m.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.

The group says "''it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award."

The award is to honor "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity." Spacey was to get it at a gala on Nov. 20 in New York City. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams.

The move comes after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with claims Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Netflix announced Monday that it was pulling the plug on "House of Cards," which stars Spacey.

___

8:55 a.m.

British media are reporting that police have widened their investigation into sexual assault claims against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Citing unidentified sources, the Independent newspaper, Press Association and Sky News say London's Metropolitan Police are now investigating allegations by seven women over incidents that reportedly took place from the 1980s to 2015.

Police declined to comment, only saying Tuesday that officers from its child abuse and sexual offenses command are probing sexual assault allegations made by seven victims. British police do not identify people under investigation until charges are laid.

The news comes just days after the British Film Institute stripped Weinstein of its highest honor, saying his alleged "appalling conduct" stands in opposition to the organization's values.

Weinstein denies having any non-consensual sexual activity.