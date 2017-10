The Latest: Twitter suspends Weinstein accuser McGowan

FILE - In this April 15, 2015 file photo, Rose McGowan arrives at the LA Premiere Of "DIOR & I" held at the Leo S. Bing Theatre on Wednesday, April 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. McGowan’s Twitter account has been suspended, temporarily muting a central figure in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein. McGowan said late Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, that Twitter had suspended her from tweeting after the social media company said she broke its rules.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015.

The Associated Press

The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

9:49 a.m.

Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been suspended, temporarily muting a central figure in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan says that Twitter had suspended her from tweeting after the social media company said she broke its rules. On her Instagram account, McGowan says "there are powerful forces at work" and pleads for others to "be my voice."

Representatives for Twitter declined to comment Thursday.

The New York Times earlier reported that McGowan was among the numerous women sexually harassed by Weinstein, who paid McGowan a financial settlement in 1997. McGowan on Tuesday tweeted "now I am allowed to say rapist."

McGowan also recently called Ben Affleck "a liar" on Twitter and suggested the actor knew about Weinstein's conduct. Representatives for Affleck haven't responded to messages regarding that allegation.

9:43

Film mogul Harvey Weinstein says he's "not doing OK" in a video posted on TMZ, but he is hoping for a "second chance" amid the fallout surrounding allegations of widespread sexual abuse.

Weinstein spoke in front of media Wednesday as he emerged from a Los Angeles home and got into a vehicle.

In remarks captured on video, he says he needs to "get help" and "we all make mistakes."

He concludes with an obscenity-laced remark.

5:11 a.m.

Cannes film festival officials say they have been "dismayed" to learn about the accusations of sexual violence against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Pierre Lescure, the festival president, and general delegate Thierry Fremaux, wrote in a joint statement: "These actions point to a pattern of behavior that merits only the clearest and most unequivocal condemnation."

Weinstein attended the world-famous festival many times and several movies he produced have been selected in the competition.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims, to those who have had the courage to testify and to all the others," Fremaux and Lescure said. "May this case help us once again to denounce all such serious and unacceptable practices."

3:46 a.m.

The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal has entangled a former president, a former presidential candidate and now a former presidential adviser.

Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist and current head of Breitbart News, is the latest politico touched by the scandal.

Bannon, whose website has hammered Democrats for accepting Weinstein's political donations, himself profited from a relationship with the movie mogul, in an ill-fated joint venture more than a decade ago. Bannon served as chairman of a small company that distributed DVDs and home videos, and went into business in 2005 with The Weinstein Co., led by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob.