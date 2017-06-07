The Most Desired Career Among Young People Today Is...? 

By Bryan Carstensen

“According to a recent study, there’s a stunning new answer to the age-old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’

Three-quarters of young people are considering a career in the online video industry, reports The Sun, citing a survey of 1,000 kids and teens aged six to 17 conducted by travel company First Choice. At the same time, according to the survey, one in 25 children said they wanted to be a model while one in six said they harbored pop star aspirations. At the top of the list, however, more than one-third of respondents said they wanted to be a YouTuber.

Rather than traditional careers paths, like teacher or doctor, the survey found that young people today desire careers that will give them creativity, fame, and self-expression. Money, interestingly, is not a chief motivating factor, coming in at number four.

To this end, respondents also said that they wish media studies and video editing were taught in school — as opposed to traditional subjects like English and Math.

The top 10 jobs kids want, per the First Choice study, are as follows: YouTuber, blogger/vlogger, musician/singer, actor, filmmaker, doctor/nurse, TV presenter, athlete/teacher, writer, and lawyer.”