The Sexiest Jobs, According To Tinder

When it comes to finding a potential mate, your job may matter more than your looks.

Tinder released a list of the top 15 most-right-swiped jobs for men and women from November 2015 to January 2016.

In November, Tinder introduced a feature that allows you to feed Facebook information into your Tinder profile, including your education and your profession. As users opted to take advantage of this feature, Tinder collected data on which professions resulted in the most right-swipes.

Those interested in men right-swiped most on pilots, whereas those interested in women right-swiped most on physical therapists. Teacher made both lists, as did founder/entrepreneur, model and college student. Doctors and lawyers were more desired if they were men while interior designers and real estate agents were comparatively more desirable if they were women.

Here are the rest of the most desirable professions, according to Tinder:



Men

1. Pilot

2. Founder/Entrepreneur

3. Firefighter

4. Doctor

5. TV/Radio Personality

6. Teacher

7. Engineer

8. Model

9. Paramedic

10. College Student

Women

1. Physical therapist

2. Interior Designer

3. Founder/Entrepreneur

4. PR/Communications

5. Teacher

6. College Student

7. Speech Language Pathologist

8. Pharmacist

9. Social Media Manager

10. Model