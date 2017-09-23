Now Playing
Posted: September 23, 2017

The Sun rises in new play about Murdoch's tabloid revolution

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 photo, British playwright James Graham poses for a photograph, outside The Duke of York's Theatre which is currently showing his play 'Ink', in London. Rupert Murdoch has power, wealth _ and legions of detractors, who say the media mogul's tabloids and TV stations have fueled crass celebrity culture, phone hacking and fake news. A new play in London explores the roots of his success and his divisiveness. Ink" shows how Murdoch revolutionized British journalism, turning the failing Sun newspaper into the country's most influential tabloid through a mix of sin, sensation and sex. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 photo, British playwright James Graham poses for a photograph, outside The Duke of York's Theatre which is currently showing his play 'Ink', in London. Rupert Murdoch has power, wealth _ and legions of detractors, who say the media mogul's tabloids and TV stations have fueled crass celebrity culture, phone hacking and fake news. A new play in London explores the roots of his success and his divisiveness. Ink' shows how Murdoch revolutionized British journalism, turning the failing Sun newspaper into the country's most influential tabloid through a mix of sin, sensation and sex.
In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 photo, British playwright James Graham poses for a photograph, outside The Duke of York's Theatre which is currently showing his play 'Ink', in London. Rupert Murdoch has power, wealth _ and legions of detractors, who say the media mogul's tabloids and TV stations have fueled crass celebrity culture, phone hacking and fake news. A new play in London explores the roots of his success and his divisiveness. Ink' shows how Murdoch revolutionized British journalism, turning the failing Sun newspaper into the country's most influential tabloid through a mix of sin, sensation and sex.

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Rupert Murdoch has power, wealth — and legions of detractors, who say the media mogul's tabloids and TV stations have fueled crass celebrity culture, phone hacking and fake news.

A new play in London explores the roots of his success and his divisiveness. "Ink" shows how Murdoch revolutionized British journalism, turning the failing Sun newspaper into the country's most influential tabloid through a mix of sin, sensation and sex.

Playwright James Graham says it's fascinating "to see the torment" on the faces of liberal London theatergoers as they realize they are rooting for the Australian upstart.

He says the play wants to subvert audience expectations of "a man who has had an incredible impact on all of our lives."

"Ink" runs at the Duke of York's Theatre until Jan. 6.

