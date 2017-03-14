Now Playing
Posted: March 13, 2017

The Who will take up Las Vegas residency this summer

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival in Indio, Calif. The Who has agreed to take up residence this summer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday, March 13, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival in Indio, Calif. The Who has agreed to take up residence this summer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday, March 13, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS —

The Who is taking up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this summer.

Caesars Entertainment announced Monday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will become the first rock band to take up residence at the hotel-casino's Colosseum since the venue opened in 2003.

The first run opens July 29 with six shows through Aug. 11. Tickets go on Friday at prices from $76 to $501.

The Who have sold more than 100 million records since forming in 1964. Their hit albums include "My Generation," ''Tommy" and "Quadrophenia."

