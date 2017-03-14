The Who will take up Las Vegas residency this summer

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2016 file photo, Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival in Indio, Calif. The Who has agreed to take up residence this summer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday, March 13, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press