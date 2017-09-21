Theatrical production to showcase last year of King's life

FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. Smiley is planning a nationwide tour of a theatrical production for next year focusing on the last year of King’s life to mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination on April 4, 1968. The last year of King’s life was a time when he reviled by many for expanding his critique of America past racism to poverty issues and the Vietnam War. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press

You think you know Martin Luther King Jr.'s story? Tavis Smiley is willing to bet you don't. The radio and TV host is planning a nationwide tour next year of a theatrical production focusing on the last year of King's life to mark the 50th anniversary of King's assassination on April 4, 1968. Smiley noted that at the end of his life, King was reviled by many for expanding his criticisms of America from racism to poverty issues and the Vietnam War. "Death of a King: A Live Theatrical Experience" is based on Smiley's 2014 book of the same title. The 40-city production featuring Smiley will kick off on January 15, the day of the holiday named for King and his actual birthday, and run through April 4. .

