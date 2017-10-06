Thousands mourn slain officer as Las Vegas probe goes on

Veronica Hartfield, stands with her son, Ayzayah Hartfield during a candlelight vigil for her husband, Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed during the Sunday night shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens were killed and hundreds were injured.

From left, Veronica Hartfield, wife of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, embraces son Ayzayah Hartfield beside daughter Savannah Hartfield during a candlelight memorial for the officer, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundred were injured.

Friends and fellow officers attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Veronica Hartfield embraces her son, Ayzayah Hartfield during a candlelight memorial for her husband, Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed during the Sunday night shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Veronica Hartfield, wife of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, and son Ayzayah Hartfield stand during a candlelight memorial for the officer, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

Veronica Hartfield, wife of Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, embraces son Ayzayah Hartfield during a candlelight memorial for the officer, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

Las Vegas police Sgt. Ryan Fryman, right, and other officers attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

Las Vegas police officer Jonathon Ghebrecristos, second from right, cries during a candlelight vigil for fellow Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Ebony Saunders, left, hugs Greg Zanis in front of his memorial crosses Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Saunders had friends at the country music festival when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured, but Saunders' friends were unharmed. Zanis placed 58 crosses near the city's famous welcome sign in honor of those killed.

Flowers adorn chairs before a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

Seven-year-old Nathan Ehlers, left, and his eight-year-old brother Charlie Ehlers attend a a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday.

Veronica Hartfield, center right, walks alongside her son, Ayzayah Hartfield, center, as they arrive to a candlelight vigil for her husband, Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

People walk by crosses placed near Las Vegas' famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Greg Zanis arranges crosses near the city's famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Greg Zanis stands in front of crosses he placed near the city's famous sign Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The crosses are in honor of those killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons onto a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

Sherri Camperchioli, left, and Jordan Cassel help set up some of the crosses that arrived in Las Vegas today to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

The Blackstone Hotel, left, sits on Michigan Avenue, across the street from Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday, Oct. 1, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in Las Vegas. In August, Paddock, booked a room at the Blackstone Hotel that overlooks the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

The Blackstone Hotel sits on Michigan Avenue across the street from Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday, Oct. 1, killing dozens and injuring hundreds in Las Vegas. In August, Paddock, booked a room at the Blackstone Hotel that overlooks the park where the Lollapalooza music festival was held that weekend, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Chicago Police Bureau of Organized Crime Chief Anthony Riccio speaks at a news conference accompanied by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Chicago. Riccio says there will be 'significantly' more undercover officers working during Sunday's Chicago Marathon than in years past after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas earlier this week. He says the department will increase the number of undercover officers working Monday night when the Bears play at Soldier Field and next week when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for the National League playoffs.

The marquee at the W Hotel shows a sign for the victims of a mass shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Alyssia Washington, 24, of Flint, Mich., gasps aloud as she tries to hold back tears while names of identified victims from the Las Vegas mass shooting are read aloud, while standing in a circle of more than 50 University of Michigan-Flint students and faculty members during a vigil at the McKinnon Plaza on campus Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 in downtown Flint.

Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas Division of the FBI, responds to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Investigators trying to figure out the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock's state of mind have so far been stymied by the secret life he appeared to lead before the attack on a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday.

This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Marilou Danley. Danley, 62, returned to the United States from the Philippines on Tuesday night, Oct. 3, 2017, and was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents, according to a law enforcement official. Authorities are trying to determine why Stephen Paddock, Danley's boyfriend, killed dozens of people in Las Vegas Oct. 1, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A man pauses at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo listens to a question during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Investigators trying to figure out the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock's state of mind have so far been stymied by the secret life he appeared to lead before the attack on a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg updates the media on the status of the work his bureau is handling in the wake of a mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

This photo combination shows some of the victims of the mass shooting that occurred at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Top row from left are: Heather Warino Alvarado, Steven Berger, Denise Burditus, Sandy Casey, Andrea Castilla, Denise Cohen, Austin Davis and Tom Day Jr. Second row from left are: Stacee Etcheber, Brian Fraser, Keri Lynn Galvan, Dana Gardner, Angie Gomez, Rocio Guillen, Charleston Hartfield and Nicol Kimura. Third row from left are: Jessica Klymchuk, Rhonda LeRocque, Kelsey Meadows, Calla Medig, Sonny Melton, Adrian Murfitt, Rachael Parker and John Phippen. Bottom row from left are: Melissa Ramirez, Jordyn Rivera, Quinton Robbins, Bailey Schweitzer, Laura Shipp and Brennan Stewart.

Sherri Camperchioli helps set up some of the crosses that arrived in Las Vegas today to honor the victims of the mass shooting on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music concert on Sunday killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

This undated photo provided by Eric Paddock shows his brother, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock. On Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing dozens and wounding hundreds.

People attend a candlelight memorial for Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Hartfield was killed when Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the Mandalay Bay resort and casino and began firing with a cache of weapons at a country music festival Sunday. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock booked rooms over other music festivals in the months before opening fire on a country music festival, authorities said, while thousands came out to mourn a police officer who was one of the 58 people he killed.

Paddock booked rooms overlooking the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago in August and the Life Is Beautiful show near the Vegas Strip in late September, according to authorities reconstructing his movements before he undertook the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Fenway Park in Boston also came up during the investigation of Paddock, Boston police Lt. Detective Mike McCarthy said Thursday, though he provided no further details.

It was not clear if he contemplated massacres at the other sites.

The details came to light as investigators struggled to figure out why the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 Sunday night from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino. He killed 58 and injured nearly 500 before taking his own life.

On Thursday night, thousands raised candles and surrounded the widow and two children of Officer Charleston Hartfield, who was killed in the shooting.

Hartfield, a 16-year Army veteran who served in Iraq, was known as "Charles," ''Chuck" and "ChuckyHart," but one longtime friend and colleague dubbed him "Captain America."

"Charlie Hartfield was the greatest American I have ever known," Sgt. Ryan Fryman told the crowd.

His was among the first memorials for the dead, whose identities have now all been released by authorities.

The victims killed ranged in ages from 20 to 67. Two of them, 24-year-old Austin Cooper Meyer and 61-year-old Brett Schwanbeck, had not been identified before the Clark County Coroner released a complete list Thursday night.

A federal official said authorities are looking into the possibility Paddock planned additional attacks, including a car bombing. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities previously disclosed Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition in his car, along with fertilizer that can be used to make explosives and 50 pounds of Tannerite, a substance used in explosive rifle targets.

Police announced Thursday that they had found a Hyundai Tucson SUV they had been searching for as part of the probe while executing a search warrant at the home in Reno that Paddock shared with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley. It wasn't immediately clear if the car was found on Thursday or earlier in the week when police searched the home and found several guns and ammunition.

Paddock had an arsenal of 23 weapons in his hotel room. A dozen of them included "bump stocks," attachments that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons.

In a rare concession on gun control, the National Rifle Association announced its support Thursday for regulating the devices.

Danley told FBI agents Wednesday she had not noticed any changes in his mental state or indications he could become violent, the federal official said.

Paddock sent Danley on a trip to her native Philippines before the attack, and she was unaware of his plans and devastated when she learned of the carnage while overseas, she said in a statement.

Investigators combing through his background for clues remain stumped as to his motive.

The profile developed so far is of a "disturbed and dangerous" man who acquired an arsenal over decades, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. But investigators have been frustrated to find that he lived a "secret life," Lombardo said, "much of which will never be fully understood."

A former executive casino host at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa in Reno said Paddock had a "god complex" and expected quick service without regard to how busy the staff was at the time.

"He liked everybody to think that he was the guy," John Weinreich said. "He didn't boast about anything he had or anything. It was just his demeanor. It was like, 'I'm here. Don't cross me. Don't look at me too long.'

The weekend before the massacre, he rented a room through Airbnb at the 21-story Ogden condominiums in downtown Las Vegas and stayed there during a music festival below that included Chance the Rapper, Lorde and Blink-182.

Police were reviewing video shot at the high-rise to check Paddock's movements. His renting the condo was curious because, as a high-roller, he could have easily gotten a free room at one of the casino hotels on the Vegas Strip.

In early August, Paddock booked a room at Chicago's 21-story Blackstone Hotel that overlooked the park where the Lollapalooza alternative music festival was being held, though there's no evidence he actually stayed there, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The official was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed on the investigation.

The hotel confirmed a Stephen Paddock made a reservation but said he never checked in.

Lollapalooza draws hundreds of thousands of music fans every year to Grant Park.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Don Babwin and Michael Tarm in Chicago; Andrew Dalton, in Los Angeles; Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston; Jonathan J. Cooper in Reno; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Sadie Gurman and Erica Werner in Washington contributed to this report.

___

