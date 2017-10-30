Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime

Tiffany Haddish and Chance the Rapper are hosting November episodes of "Saturday Night Live."

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tiffany Haddish continues to have a phenomenal year: a successful blockbuster summer comedy with “Girls Trip,” a new book called “The Last Black Unicorn” and now, she’s hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

USA Today reported that NBC announced that Haddish will host the Nov. 11 episode of the live sketch-comedy show. Taylor Swift will be the musical guest.

Hosta and musical guests were also announced for the Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 shows.

Larry David is hosting “SNL” for a second time this weekend, and Miley Cyrus is back as a musical guest.

First-time host Chance the Rapper is up Nov. 18., but Entertainment Weekly reported he is no stranger to “SNL.” Eminem will be the musical guest during his episode, but Chance has performed on the show before. He also put together “Jingle Barack,” a digital short he entered for consideration for the 2017 Emmys.

Haddish’s hosting stint will be her first appearance on the show.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m.