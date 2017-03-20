Tim Allen compares being a Republican in Hollywood to 1930s Germany

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tim Allen (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

It’s tough out there for a Republican actor, according to Tim Allen.

The actor and comedian appeared on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday night and made some remarks that probably won’t sit well with most of liberal Hollywood.

“You gotta be real careful around here, you know. You’ll get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody believes,” he told Kimmel.

“This is like ’30s Germany,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. If you’re not part of the group: ‘You know what we believe is right.’ I go, ‘Well, I might have a problem with that.'”

>> Watch the segment here (Viewer discretion advised)



Allen was invited to the Veterans Ball in Washington, D.C., and also attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

He joked that the parade following the inauguration was not what he anticipated.

“It looks like a Cadillac parade. It was just rows of Cadillacs. And my kids were like, ‘Is this a parade?'” he said. “There was no marching bands.”

>> Read more trending news



Allen also said he has some concerns about government surveillance.

“One day I was thinking, if the government drove down the street in a gray sedan with a camera on it, you would be rioting and going to Washington,” he started. “But it’s white with emojis with Google on it, you are waving at it. They are taking pictures of your house!”

(H/T Fox News)