Todd Fisher says mom Debbie Reynolds set him up for death

FILE - In this April 1, 1997, file photo, Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Fisher told Entertainment Tonight for an interview published online on March 22, 2017, that Reynolds set him up “for her leaving the planet” the day his sister and Reynolds’ daughter Carrie Fisher died in December 2016. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

The Associated Press