Tom Holland visits patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Johnny Depp has done it. So have Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. Now, one of the newest big screen heroes has visited sick children, dressed in full costume.

Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the Spider-Man suit, recently stopped by the wards at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to brighten the day of the young patients.

.@TomHolland1996 from Spider-Man: Homecoming swings by for a visit with the kids at CHLA! → https://t.co/9YmL8YE2zO pic.twitter.com/6NCRo0jR4u — Children's Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) June 3, 2017

Holland visited children in different areas of the hospital, including the cardiovascular acute unit, pediatric intensive care unit, cancer center and bone marrow unit.

He showed off the new version of the Spidey suit, letting the children get an up-close look at the gadgets this year’s model includes, as well as showing off some of the flips Holland does as his alter ego.