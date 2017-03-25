Tomi Lahren booted permanently from The Blaze, report claims

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

By Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

The New York Post’s Page Six reports that Tomi Lahren has been booted off Glenn Beck’s The Blaze for good.

The news comes after the contentious commentator and her show caught a weeklong suspension from The Blaze following her appearance on “The View,” in which Lahren took a pro-abortion stance. She said it was “hypocritical” for conservatives who believed in limited government to also believe it right for a government to intrude on something as personal as an abortion.

“Glenn is reminding the world of his conservative principles by sidelining Tomi after she insulted conservatives by calling them hypocrites,” one source told Page Six.

“He just couldn’t sit by and watch as Tomi Lahren said there’s no way for conservatives to justify anything other than being pro-choice.”

The news comes as Lahren, 24, appears to be accepting the inevitable, spending time with friends and planning a next step.

Over the weekend, she posted a photograph on Instagram with the caption, “Thanks Houston for showing 2 Dallas girls some good times after a rough week.” She added the caption #gonnabeokay.

