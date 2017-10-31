Tomi Lahren's star spangled Halloween costume draws backlash

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, conservative commentator Tomi Lahren attends Politicon in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News Channel has hired Lahren, who has hosted shows on The Blaze and One America News Network along with working for a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump. Lahren received a backlash after posting a picture of a U.S. flag-themed Halloween costume on Oct. 29, 2017. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press