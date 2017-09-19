Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid stage London Fashion Week show

Model Gigi Hadid wears a creation by designer Tommy Hilfiger at the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show in London, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Model Bella Hadid wears a creation by designer Tommy Hilfiger at the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show in London, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

The Associated Press

London Fashion Week has reached its giddy conclusion, the extravaganza more than meeting expectations with a string of shows, parties and presentations.

The theme seemed to be a frenzied search for fun and whimsy, a shade less serious and complicated than usual as designers looked forward to next spring and summer.

There were big shows by Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Versace, and more, and more intimate affairs by the up-and-coming designers London depends on for its fashion cred.

The first day was marred when a subway train was attacked on the outskirts of London, raising fears of more attacks, but the fashionistas stayed calm and partied on.

___

TOMMY HILFIGER, GIGI HADID PAY HOMAGE TO ROCK MUSIC

Designer Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid staged a grungy rock affair for their show on the final night of London Fashion Week.

It was the pair's third collaboration and featured early appearances by Hadid's siblings, Bella and Anwar.

The Tuesday show was presented at London's legendary Roundhouse, where stars such as James Brown and Bob Dylan have performed over the years.

Concert-style merchandise stalls had pieces from the TOMMYNOW collection available to purchase around the venue.

The outfits included leather jackets with leopard print collars, worn with cropped denim shorts and beanie hats emblazoned with "Gigi Hadid" — a homage to band merchandise and an appeal to the model's vast fan base.

Models also wore lanyards mimicking backstage passes printed with "Gigi" and cropped T-shirts also bearing the model's name.

Patterns were checks or stripes, and oversize puffer jackets were worn open.

Hadid said she was happy the show was such a family affair.

"It is obviously a huge event, and I put a lot of pressure on myself as I'm a perfectionist, so to be able to look around and see my family is very grounding and keeps me calm," she said.

___

VICTORIA BECKHAM GIVES GLIMPSE OF VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM

Victoria Beckham didn't have a runway show at London Fashion Week, but she showed the spring and summer 2018 collection for her popular Victoria, Victoria Beckham line to journalists and guests at a private club in Mayfair.

The former Spice Girl, whose New York show won accolades last week, is offering a youthful look. Some of the clothes celebrated Miami and its neon colors, including a jacket with pink flamingo designs.

The saturated pop colors included "milkshake pink," ''bubblegum" and "peppermint." One tan suede outfit of short-short pants and a patch pocket jacket caught the eye, as did some pajama-style slouchy outfits.

The look was relaxed and meant for fun, a far cry from the black that was once Beckham's signature color. She's emphasizing pastels now — at least for summer — and suits made of pinstriped cotton twill.

It's been quite a year for Beckham, who in April was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.