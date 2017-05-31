Tony presenters will include Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey

FILE - In this May 7, 2017 file photo, actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles. Henson will serve as a presenter at this year's Tony Awards on June 11. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

View Larger FILE - In this March 29, 2017 file photo, actress Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of 'Ghost in the Shell' in New York. Johansson will serve as a presenter at this year's Tony Awards on June 11.

View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo, Tina Fey arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Fey will serve as a presenter at this year's Tony Awards on June 11, 2017.

View Larger FILE - In this June 6, 2016 file photo, Keegan-Michael Key, a cast member in 'Don't Think Twice,' poses at the premiere of the film during the Los Angeles Film Festival at the ArcLight Culver City in Culver City, Calif. Key will serve as a presenter at this year's Tony Awards on June 11, 2017.

View Larger FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, actor Orlando Bloom attends a special screening of Walt Disney Studios' 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', in New York. Bloom will serve as a presenter at this year's Tony Awards on June 11.