‘Trailer Park Boys’ actor John Dunsworth dead at 71

Michael Tompkins/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Actor John Dunsworth, pictured as Dave Teagues in the series, "Haven," has died at age 71.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

John Dunsworth, the Canadian actor known for playing Jim Lahey in the Canadian TV series “Trailer Park Boys,” has died at age 71.

Variety reported that Dunsworth’s daughter, Sarah Dunsworth confirmed the news in a tweeted statement. Sarah Dunsworth also acted on the show, which had a cult following.

“With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away,” the statement said. “John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness. The family would like to request that our privacy is respected during this time of grief.”

The official Twitter page for “Trailer Park Boys” responded to the news in a post that said it was “in shock and heartbroken” by the loss.

We're in shock and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our dear friend John Dunsworth. We respect the family's wishes for privacy at this time — Trailer Park Boys (@trailerparkboys) October 16, 2017

Other than “Trailer Park Boys,” Global News Canada reported that Dunsworth’s TV and film career dated back to 1978 and included roles in the Canadian drama series “Haven,” CBC Radio dramas and stage plays.