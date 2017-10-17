'Trailer Park Boys' star John Dunsworth dies at 71

In this April 12, 2005 photo, actor John Dunsworth listens to a speaker at a news conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Dunsworth, best known for his role as an alcoholic trailer park supervisor in the Netflix comedy series "Trailer Park Boys" has died. He was 71. His daughter, Sarah Dunsworth, announced his death on Twitter on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, saying in a statement that her father died "peacefully after a short and unexpected illness." (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Associated Press