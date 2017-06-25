Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2017

'Transformers' tops box office but is biggest in China

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Optimus Prime in a scene from,
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Optimus Prime in a scene from, "Transformers: The Last Knight." (Paramount Pictures/Bay Films via AP)

'Transformers' tops box office but is biggest in China
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from 'Wonder Woman.'
'Transformers' tops box office but is biggest in China
This image released by Disney shows Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, left, and Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo in a scene from 'Cars 3.'

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK —

Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight" scored a franchise-low debut but still easily topped the North American box office with an estimated $43.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

The Paramount Pictures release, the fifth in the "Transformers" series, totaled $69.1 million in five days, after opening Wednesday. But it was a huge hit in China, where it debuted with $123.4 million.

"Wonder Woman" and "Cars 3" tied for second place, both with $25.2 million. Nearly a month after opening, "Wonder Woman" continues to be a major draw. In four weeks, it has surpassed $300 million domestically.

In limited release Kumail Nanjiani's acclaimed romantic comedy "The Big Sick" landed the best per-screen average of the year. It opened in five theaters, grossing an average of $87,000 from each.

