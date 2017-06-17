'Trooping the color' in London for queen's official birthday

Members of Britain's Royal family from left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II, background Timothy Laurence, Princess Beatrice, Prince Philip, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The Red Arrows fly past as Britain's Royals watch from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds Princess Charlotte with Prince William at right and Prince George, foreground, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
From left, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George, foreground appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Troops parade for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge returns to Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
From left, Britain's Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge return to Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
An armed police officer keeps guard as Britain's Royals return to Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Troops parade for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds Princess Charlotte with Prince William at right and Prince George, foreground, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh return to Buckingham Palace in a carriage, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge returns to Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Britain's Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, leave Buckingham Palace, to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Domhnall, the regimental mascot for the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, parades past the crowd during the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
From left, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Prince Harry is in the background.
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds Princess Charlotte with Prince William at right and Prince George, foreground, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II and senior royals have marked her official birthday in the annual Trooping the Color celebration.
The 91-year-old monarch was greeted Saturday by hundreds of well-wishers on a sunny day in the heart of ceremonial London. She rode with her husband Prince Philip in an open carriage in the procession along Horse Guards Parade.
Prince William and Prince Charles were on horseback. William's wife Kate and Charles' wife Camilla were in a carriage with Prince Harry.
The queen traditionally celebrates her official birthday in June when the weather can be balmy rather than in April, the month of her actual birth.
The day began on a somber note when Elizabeth and Philip observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the horrific London apartment tower fire.
