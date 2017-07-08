'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 08: Actor Nelsan Ellis arrives at the premiere of HBO's "True Blood" Season 3 at The Cinerama Dome on June 8, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Nelsan Ellis, who starred on the hit HBO show "True Blood," has died.

His manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ellis was 39. He died of complications of heart failure, Saines said.

Ellis played Lafayette Reynolds on "True Blood." Most recently, he played Shinewell Johnson on "Elementary." He also had roles in major films such as "Get on Up," "The Help" and "The Butler."

HBO released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying Ellis was a longtime member of the HBO family and will be dearly missed.