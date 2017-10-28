Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 28, 2017

Trump suggests Michael Moore's Broadway debut was a flop

Comments
File- This Jan. 19, 2017, file photo shows filmmaker Michael Moore speaking to thousands of people at an anti-Trump rally and protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York. President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Moore. Trump tweets: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens. File)
File- This Jan. 19, 2017, file photo shows filmmaker Michael Moore speaking to thousands of people at an anti-Trump rally and protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York. President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Moore. Trump tweets: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens. File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON —

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.

Trump tweets: "While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!"

Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, several days after Moore's one-man show, "The Terms of My Surrender," concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22.

Playbill.com says the anti-Trump show examined America's current political and cultural landscape.

In August, Moore led the show's audience to Trump Tower in New York to protest the president's reaction to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation