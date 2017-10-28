Trump suggests Michael Moore's Broadway debut was a flop

File- This Jan. 19, 2017, file photo shows filmmaker Michael Moore speaking to thousands of people at an anti-Trump rally and protest in front of the Trump International Hotel in New York. President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Moore. Trump tweets: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens. File)

The Associated Press