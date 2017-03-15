Trump tweets dig at Snoop Dogg over mock shooting in video

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016 file photo, Snoop Dogg speaks while being honored with the "I am Hip Hop" award at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Snoop Dogg's new music video, posted Monday, March 13, 2017, aims a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump. The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The Associated Press