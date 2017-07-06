Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A newly released letter reportedly written by Tupac Shakur reveals he supposedly broke off his relationship with Madonna because of her race.

In the letter first released by TMZ, later authenticated by Rolling Stone and reported by major media outlets such as USA Today and ABC News, the rapper, who died in 1996, poured his heart out in the letter he wrote while serving time in prison for sexual assault at Clinton Correctional Facility. The note was written Jan. 15, 1995.

“I’ve waited a long time 2 finally write this mainly because I was struggling to find all the answers that I wouldn’t leave any unanswered questions. First and foremost, I must apologize to you because like you said I haven’t been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being,” the letter reads.

“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

The letter continues, “I never meant to hurt you.”

Shakur also reportedly wrote, “Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with an extremely famous sex symbol.”

He ended his letter with words of advice to his former flame.

“Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my 5 bullets be proof of that!” the letter reads, referencing the time he was shot five times, which he believed to be connected to people he knew in the music industry.

After signing off, Shakur reportedly added one final note.

“I don’t know how you feel about visiting me but if you could find it in your heart I would love to speak face to face with you,” the letter reads. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted.”

Parts of the note have been redacted.

The letter is up for auction at Gotta have Rock and Roll. The starting bid is $100,000, but it is expected to sell for more.