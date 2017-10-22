'Tyler Perry's Boo 2' scares away competition at box office

This image released by Lionsgate Entertainment shows Tyler Perry as Madea in "Tyler Perry's Boo! 2 A Madea Halloween." (Chip Bergman/Lionsgate Entertainment via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. shows Gerard Butler in a scene from 'Geostorm.'

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" opened in first place this weekend with $21.2 million from North American theaters, beating out spectacle and star-driven newcomers like "Geostorm," ''Only the Brave" and "The Snowman."

The disaster epic "Geostorm" flopped with $13.7 million against a reported $120 million production budget in its first weekend in theaters. The long-delayed pic starring Gerard Butler did not connect with critics or audiences.

The horror pic "Happy Death Day" took third place with $9.4 million in its second weekend in theaters, while "Blade Runner 2049" fell to No. 4 in its third week with $7.4 million.

The fact-based firefighter drama "Only the Brave" rounded out the top five with $6 million out of the gates, while the crime thriller adaptation "The Snowman" launched in eighth place with only $3.4 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $21,226,953, 2,388 locations, $8,889 average, $21,226,953, 1 week.

2. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $13,707,376, 3,246 locations, $4,223 average, $13,707,376, 1 week.

3. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $9,363,415, 3,298 locations, $2,839 average, $40,672,780, 2 weeks.

4. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $7,353,151, 3,203 locations, $2,296 average, $74,203,354, 3 weeks.

5. "Only The Brave," Sony, $6,002,665, 2,577 locations, $2,329 average, $6,002,665, 1 week.

6. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $5,787,447, 2,515 locations, $2,301 average, $23,181,700, 2 weeks.

7. "It," Warner Bros., $3,451,663, 2,560 locations, $1,348 average, $320,186,279, 7 weeks.

8. "The Snowman," Universal, $3,372,565, 1,812 locations, $1,861 average, $3,372,565, 1 week.

9. "American Made," Universal, $3,131,650, 2,559 locations, $1,224 average, $45,473,385, 4 weeks.

10. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," 20th Century Fox, $3,011,307, 2,318 locations, $1,299 average, $94,580,239, 5 weeks.

11. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $2,773,757, 3,151 locations, $880 average, $25,552,642, 3 weeks.

12. "Same Kind of Different as Me," Pure Flix, $2,591,985, 1,362 locations, $1,903 average, $2,591,985, 1 week.

13. "The Lego Ninjago Movie," Warner Bros., $2,226,261, 2,102 locations, $1,059 average, $54,709,763, 5 weeks.

14. "Victoria and Abdul," Focus Features, $2,126,115, 1,060 locations, $2,006 average, $14,836,649, 5 weeks.

15. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $2,027,064, 2,301 locations, $881 average, $18,556,663, 3 weeks.

16. "Marshall," Open Road, $1,482,383, 821 locations, $1,806 average, $5,434,374, 2 weeks.

17. "Golmaal Again," Reliance Big Entertainment PVT. Ltd., $1,013,893, 267 locations, $3,797 average, $1,013,893, 1 week.

18. "Secret Superstar," Zee Studios International, $764,152, 211 locations, $3,622 average, $764,152, 1 week.

19. "Mersal," AIM Distribution, $696,410, 143 locations, $4,870 average, $696,410, 1 week.

20. "The Florida Project," A24, $602,171, 112 locations, $5,377 average, $1,340,794, 3 weeks.

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.