Ukraine bans Russia's entry to Eurovision song contest

FILE In this Friday, March 7, 2014 file photo, Yulia Samoylova sits on stage during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Games in Sochi, Russia. Ukraine's security service says it has prepared documents to ban Russia's contestant from this year's Eurovision song contest, but that a final decision has not been made. Russia chose Yulia Samoylova to represent the country in 2017's May 11-13 contest in Kiev. (AP Photo/Ekaterina Lyzlova, File)

The Associated Press