UNCESCO's next chief to come from France or Qatar

Delegates meet to behind close door to choose the new UNESCO chief at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The United States is pulling out of UNESCO because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias and a need for "fundamental reform" of the U.N. cultural agency. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Qatar's candidate for the post of the new UNESCO chief smiles after the fourth vote by secret ballot at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The United States is pulling out of UNESCO because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias and a need for 'fundamental reform' of the U.N. cultural agency.

Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari, Qatar's candidate for the post of the new UNESCO chief gives the a thumb's up as he he speaks to the media after the fourth vote by secret ballot at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. The United States is pulling out of UNESCO because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias and a need for 'fundamental reform' of the U.N. cultural agency.

Associated Press

UNESCO's next chief will come from either Qatar or France as candidates were winnowed down ahead of a decisive vote Friday on the future of the U.N. cultural agency.

The winner will succeed outgoing Director-General Irina Bokova, whose eight-year term was marred by financial woes and criticism over Palestine's inclusion as a member. On Thursday, the U.S. and Israel said they plan to pull out of the Paris-based organization over its perceived anti-Israel bias.

Qatar's Hamad bin Abdulaziz al-Kawari — the last remaining Arab candidate of an initial four— and France's Audrey Azoulay, a minister who is also a Jewish woman, are vying to get the needed 30 votes from UNESCO's 58-member executive board. Egyptian candidate Moushira Khattab was eliminated Friday in a runoff with Azoulay.

Arab countries have long wanted to lead the organization, but the Palestine issue has complicated the election. They note that UNESCO has had European, Asian, African and American chiefs, but never an Arab one since the organization was founded in 1945 following World War Two to promote world peace through culture.

The organization is best known for its World Heritage program to protect cultural sites and traditions, but also works to improve education for girls, promote understanding of the Holocaust's horrors, defend media freedom and coordinate science about climate change.

"UNESCO is going through a profound crisis," Azoulay told journalists on Friday after making it to the final vote. "As a response to these difficulties, France has chosen not to leave but at the contrary to invest more ... because we believe in multilateralism. We believe in universal values. And we believe in the strength of education, culture and sciences, in the defense of liberties, human rights in order to confront the challenges" of the world.

Questions have been raised about both remaining candidates.

Jewish groups have taken issue with Al-Kawari's candidacy, citing a preface the former Qatari Culture Minister wrote to a 2013 Arabic book called "Jerusalem in the Eyes of the Poets" that they accuse of anti-Semitism. He wrote "we pray to God to liberate (Jerusalem) from captivity and we pray to God to give Muslims the honor of liberating it."

In March of this year, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre wrote an open letter to Ambassador Michael Worbs, chair of the UNESCO Executive Board, to criticize the organization for accepting al-Kawari's candidacy.

The last minute entry in March of Azoulay, who was French culture minister and is Jewish, annoyed many UNESCO member states who thought that since France has the honor of hosting the agency it shouldn't field a candidate. Arab intellectuals wrote an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron urging him to withdraw his support for her.

The voting process itself has been highly politicized.

French media reported that Qatar recently invited several members of the UNESCO executive board on an all-expenses-paid trip to Doha.

In addition, the UNESCO vote comes as Egypt and three other Arab nations continue a months-long boycott of Qatar over allegations that the government funds extremists and has overly warm ties to Iran.

On Thursday, Egypt's foreign ministry said was demanding an inquiry into alleged "violations" during the UNESCO voting. Egypt's foreign ministry said it now backs Azoulay over Qatar's al-Kawari in the final vote scheduled for Friday evening.

UNESCO's general assembly will have to sign off on the board's pick.

The next leader will have to allay fears over UNESCO's future as the agency faces a withdrawal from both the U.S. and Israel.

While the Trump administration had been preparing for a likely withdrawal from UNESCO for months, the timing of the State Department's statement Thursday was unexpected. Bokova expressed "profound regret" at the U.S. decision and defended UNESCO's reputation.

The U.S. stopped funding UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011, but the State Department has maintained a UNESCO office and sought to weigh in on policy behind the scenes. UNESCO says the U.S. now owes about $550 million in back payments.

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, called UNESCO's July designation of Hebron's Old City and the Tomb of the Patriarchs as Palestinian territory the latest of many "foolish actions" that had made the agency "a chronic embarrassment."

Haley also criticized UNESCO for "keeping Syrian dictator Bashar Assad on a UNESCO human rights committee even after his murderous crackdown on peaceful protesters."