Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 05, 2017

Underwood puts off birthday present for Preds' Fisher

Comments
Nashville Predators center and captain Mike Fisher skates during practice Friday, June 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Nashville Predators center and captain Mike Fisher skates during practice Friday, June 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Mike Fisher's birthday present will have to wait.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood said she didn't get Fisher — her husband and the Nashville Predators' captain — anything for his 37th birthday on Monday. She's hoping Fisher can celebrate his birthday on another day — with the Stanley Cup if the Predators beat Pittsburgh for the championship.

"I didn't get him anything," Underwood said in an interview on NBC with the two teams tied at 1 following the first period. "I'm terrible."

Underwood said when she performs, there's no anxiety. When she watches her husband play hockey, she feels much differently.

"I'm way more nervous than I ever would be for myself," she said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation