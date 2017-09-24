Sign in with your existing account
Untitled Han Solo project now has a name
Tommaso Boddi
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Director Ron Howard attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of National Geographics 'Genius' the Fox Theater on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for National Geographic)
By
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The untitled Han Solo project is untitled no more.
Oscar-winning director Ron Howard has announced that the “Star Wars” movie he’s been making has been officially named “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
>> Read more trending news
Howard also announced that principal photography has finished and that the movie will hit theaters next year.
Howard has taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes images taken as he had been making the film, which is set before the original “Star Wars” trilogy.
For all of Howard’s updates,
click here. He was named director back in June after original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the production, Deadline reported.
Han Solo is being played by
Alden Ehrenreich. Donald Glover was cast as a young Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson round out the cast.
“
Solo: A Star Wars Story” will hit theaters on May 25, 2018.
