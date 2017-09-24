Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 17, 2017

Untitled Han Solo project now has a name

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Director Ron Howard attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of National Geographics 'Genius' the Fox Theater on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for National Geographic)
Tommaso Boddi
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Director Ron Howard attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of National Geographics 'Genius' the Fox Theater on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Related

Ron Howard tapped to direct Han Solo stand-alone film
Ron Howard tapped to direct Han Solo stand-alone film
J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’
J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’
Watch out ewoks, ‘Last Jedi’s’ porgs are here
Watch out ewoks, ‘Last Jedi’s’ porgs are here

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The untitled Han Solo project is untitled no more.

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard has announced that the “Star Wars” movie he’s been making has been officially named “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

>> Read more trending news

Howard also announced that principal photography has finished and that the movie will hit theaters next year.

Howard has taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes images taken as he had been making the film, which is set before the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

For all of Howard’s updates, click here. He was named director back in June after original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the production, Deadline reported.

Han Solo is being played by Alden Ehrenreich. Donald Glover was cast as a young Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson round out the cast.

Solo: A Star Wars Story” will hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation