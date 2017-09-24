Untitled Han Solo project now has a name

Tommaso Boddi

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 24: Director Ron Howard attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of National Geographics 'Genius' the Fox Theater on April 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for National Geographic)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The untitled Han Solo project is untitled no more.

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard has announced that the “Star Wars” movie he’s been making has been officially named “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Howard also announced that principal photography has finished and that the movie will hit theaters next year.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Howard has taken to social media to share behind-the-scenes images taken as he had been making the film, which is set before the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

#emiliaclarke gave us a terrific performance & left! She completed principal photography and is off on her next adventure. Busy girl. We miss her already! Talented & great to work with #UntitledHanSoloMovie A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Behind the scenes in a dark and strange new corner of the Galaxy #UntitledHanSoloMovie pic.twitter.com/8a6W6CUjII — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 5, 2017

For all of Howard’s updates, click here. He was named director back in June after original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the production, Deadline reported.

Han Solo is being played by Alden Ehrenreich. Donald Glover was cast as a young Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson round out the cast.



“Solo: A Star Wars Story” will hit theaters on May 25, 2018.