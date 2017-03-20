Variety to honor Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, others

In this combination photo, actresses Blake Lively, left, attends the Michael Kors show on Feb. 15, 2017, during Fashion Week in New York and Jessica Chastain attends a special screening of "Miss Sloane", on Dec. 3, 2016, in New York. Lively, Chastain and four other women will be recognized by Variety at its Power of Women: New York luncheon. The Hollywood trade publication announced Monday, March 20, 2017, that the six women will be honored April 21 at Cipriani restaurant in New York. The honorees will also appear on the cover of Variety’s April 18 issue. (Photos by Charles Sykes, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press