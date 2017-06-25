Now Playing
Posted: June 25, 2017

VIDEO: Bruno Mars opens 2017 BET Awards

Comments
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

The 2017 BET Awards opened with an energizing performance from Bruno Mars.

Billboard reported that the first-time BET Award winner performed "Perm,” an upbeat song from his latest album “24K Magic.”

Mars and his band, the Hooligans, rollicked and rolled across the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and got the crowed ready for the show. 

Mars closed out the performance with a solo dance break in a baseball-inspired outfit.

A video of the performance from BET  can be watched below.

