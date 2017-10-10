Now Playing
Posted: October 10, 2017

Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate

Security guards open a door to reveal
Security guards open a door to reveal "Salvator Mundi" by Leonardo da Vinci during a news conference at Christie's in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The piece, which was painted around 1500, is one of fewer than twenty da Vinci paintings known to exist. After public exhibitions around the world, the auction is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate
A man takes a picture of 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci during a news conference at Christie's in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The piece, which was painted around 1500, is one of fewer than twenty da Vinci paintings known to exist. After public exhibitions around the world, the auction is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, 2017.
Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate
A security guards stands near 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci during a news conference at Christie's in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The piece, which was painted around 1500, is one of fewer than twenty da Vinci paintings known to exist. After public exhibitions around the world, the auction is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, 2017.
Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate
Reporters film 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci during a news conference at Christie's in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The piece, which was painted around 1500, is one of fewer than twenty da Vinci paintings known to exist. After public exhibitions around the world, the auction is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, 2017.
Da Vinci painting up for auction with $100 million estimate
Security guards set up a rope in front of 'Salvator Mundi' by Leonardo da Vinci during a news conference at Christie's in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The piece, which was painted around 1500, is one of fewer than twenty da Vinci paintings known to exist. After public exhibitions around the world, the auction is scheduled to take place on Nov. 15, 2017.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

The last Leonardo da Vinci painting in private hands is going to auction in New York next month — with a pre-sale estimate of around $100 million.

Christie's announced Tuesday that the depiction of Jesus, titled "Salvator Mundi," will be offered Nov. 15.

Christie's specialist Alan Wintermute calls it "the Holy Grail of Old Master paintings."

"Salvator Mundi," dating from around 1500, is one of fewer than 20 known paintings by Leonardo. It was believed that the work had been destroyed until it was rediscovered in 2005.

The seller is identified only as a "private European collection."

Andy Warhol's 1986 painting "Sixty Last Suppers" — based on Leonardo's Renaissance "Last Supper" masterpiece — also will be featured. Its estimate is around $50 million.

