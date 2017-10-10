Viola Davis writing new 'Corduroy' children's story

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, file photo, Viola Davis attends the Disney ABC Television Critics Association 2017 Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Viking Children’s Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Oct. 10, that Davis is writing “Corduroy Takes a Bow,” which continues the story of the teddy bear made famous in Don Freeman’s million-selling book “Corduroy”. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

The celebrated picture book "Corduroy" will soon have a new sequel, written by an Oscar-winning actress: Viola Davis.

Viking Children's Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Davis is writing "Corduroy Takes a Bow," which continues the story of the teddy bear made famous in Don Freeman's million-selling book. Illustrated by Jody Wheeler, "Corduroy Takes a Bow" comes out Sept. 11, 2018, marking the original book's 50th anniversary. Freeman later wrote "A Pocket for Corduroy," published in 1978, the year of his death.

Davis said in a statement that she had "special" memories of "Corduroy" — as both a child and a parent. The 52-year-old actress is known for films such as "The Help" and "Fences" and for the TV series "How to Get Away With Murder."