Voice behind Kermit the Frog is leaving after 27 years

Muppet Kermit the Frog and his operator Steve Whitmire pictured in 2003. It was announced that Whitmire has been replaced by puppeteer Matt Vogel.

Steve Whitmire, the voice and person behind the Muppets’ Kermit the Frog for nearly 30 years, is no longer working as the famous frog.

Deadline reported that, according to a Muppets Studio spokeswoman, Whitmire is being replaced by Matt Vogel.

Whitmire had been the voice of Kermit since Jim Henson died in 1990. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Henson’s son, Brian, chose Whitmire to perform as the amphibian.

Whitmire had been working with the Muppets since 1978. THR could not reach him for comment.

The Muppets Studio spokeswoman would not provide details about Whitmire’s exit.

Vogel will debut as Kermit in a “Muppet Thought of the Week” web video next week, the spokeswoman said.