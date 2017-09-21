Wallet Found: Would You Return $1500 Like This 18 Year Old Did?

By Bryan Carstensen

What would you do if you found a wallet full of cash - $1,500 to be exact? Would you return it?



An 18-year-old in California proved there are still good people there.



Tyler Opdyke was going door-to-door putting out flyers for his uncle's pest control business. He found a wallet in the driveway of Melissa Vang's home filled with cash and credit cards, but instead of running off with it, Opdyke went up to the door to return it.



"I just really thought about what I would want someone to do if I were to drop my wallet.”



Surveillance video showed Opdyke flashing the wallet toward the lens before he placed it on the doormat.



"I went back to go see if the money was still there because if it was, I was going to keep knocking. And that's when Melissa and her two girls came out and we hugged," Opdyke said.



Vang said she admits she was afraid to answer.



"I don't open my door to strangers or anyone really that I don't know or recognize. So after he walked away, I checked my camera," Vang said.



Vang checked to see if the money was still there. It was. She and her daughters came out and gave Opdyke a hug.

