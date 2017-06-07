Sign in with your existing account
WATCH: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen visit high school, practice with choir
Snohomish School District
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
By
KIRO7.com
SNOHOMISH, Wash.
—
Grammy award-winning artist John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, visited Snohomish High School in Washington state Tuesday and
practiced with the choir, which sang "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent."
The couple traveled in the Seattle area before they were scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Mariners game with their 1-year-old daughter, Luna.
Teigen attended Snohomish High School as a teenager.
Photos on social media showed her touring her former campus and meeting students.
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her husband Grammy-award winning artist John Legend visited Chrissy's alma mater Snohomish...Posted by
Snohomish School District on Tuesday, June 6, 2017
