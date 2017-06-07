Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

WATCH: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen visit high school, practice with choir

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Snohomish School District
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

By KIRO7.com

SNOHOMISH, Wash. —

Grammy award-winning artist John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, visited Snohomish High School in Washington state Tuesday and practiced with the choir, which sang "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent."

>> Click here to watch

The couple traveled in the Seattle area before they were scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Mariners game with their 1-year-old daughter, Luna.

>> PHOTOS: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, baby Luna throw first pitch at Mariners game

Teigen attended Snohomish High School as a teenager.

>> Read more trending news

Photos on social media showed her touring her former campus and meeting students.

>> See the photos here

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen and her husband Grammy-award winning artist John Legend visited Chrissy's alma mater Snohomish...

Posted by Snohomish School District on Tuesday, June 6, 2017
 

