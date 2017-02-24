Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: February 24, 2017

Watch: Katy Perry Hooks Up Superfan To Lie Detector Test

Comments

Katy Perry surprised a fan during a radio interview earlier this week by using a lie detector test to ask her personal questions. 

The 22-year-old superfan named Danielle was asked if she liked Perry’s new hair and if she ever found out what hotel the pop star was staying at, if she liked her new single “Chained To The Rhythm” and the best one... if she likes Katy’s new hair color.

The responses are EPIC! Catch the whole video here: 

EPIC!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation