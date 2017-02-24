Watch: Katy Perry Hooks Up Superfan To Lie Detector Test

Katy Perry surprised a fan during a radio interview earlier this week by using a lie detector test to ask her personal questions.

The 22-year-old superfan named Danielle was asked if she liked Perry’s new hair and if she ever found out what hotel the pop star was staying at, if she liked her new single “Chained To The Rhythm” and the best one... if she likes Katy’s new hair color.

The responses are EPIC! Catch the whole video here:

EPIC!