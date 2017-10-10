Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 10, 2017

Watch out ewoks, ‘Last Jedi’s’ porgs are here

Comments
F​ILE PHOTO
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
F​ILE PHOTO

Related

New 'Star Wars' trailer released for 'The Last Jedi'
New 'Star Wars' trailer released for 'The Last Jedi'
‘The Last Jedi’ panel drops first trailer of latest ‘Star Wars’ installment
‘The Last Jedi’ panel drops first trailer of latest ‘Star Wars’ installment
Love is in the air: Couple gets engaged in front of the real Luke Skywalker
Love is in the air: Couple gets engaged in front of the real Luke Skywalker
Ron Howard tapped to direct Han Solo stand-alone film
Ron Howard tapped to direct Han Solo stand-alone film
Star Wars exercise equipment available for your Solo workouts
Star Wars exercise equipment available for your Solo workouts
J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’
J.J. is back: Abrams will write, direct ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you weren’t scared at the raw cuteness then, you’ll be scared now.

Ewoks better watch out, the porgs have invaded.

The cute, fuzzy alien animal was featured in Monday night’s debut of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer.

>> Read more trending news

If you missed it, or have to see it again, click here or watch below. The porg is seen next to Chewbacca, screaming, at the 1:32 mark.

Whether that’s their normal sound or if the porg in question is mimicking Chewie, we’ll know that in a few weeks, unless you’ve bought one already.

Whatever noise they make, according to Wookieepedia, the Wikipedia for a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the porg is a sea bird that lives on the planet Ach-To. That’s where Luke lived in exile after the Battle of Endor. Lucasfilms described them similar to puffins.

(Too much for non-Star Wars fans?)

As for how they’ll be brought to life, Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo said that they will be a combination on puppets and computer graphics.

Hildalgo said during an interview on StarWars.com, “You fall into those deep, soulful eyes. I think a lot of people are going to want a porg as a pet.”

Either way, while the movie hasn’t even hit the big screen, but Disney and Lucasfilms is already banking on fans and children for wanting the newest big eyed, furry, cute animal, offering it for sale at your local box store and online.

Already on the market, are porg bobbleheads, a stuffed animal that talks and an animatronic version that looks like a Furby.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi” officially hits theaters on Dec. 15, with some big screens showing it on Dec. 14. Tickets are already on sale.

Related video: Star Wars by the numbers

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation