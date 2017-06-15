Watch: Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” Transformed Into Pride Anthem

By Bryan Carstensen

June marks National Pride Month, and you can see bits and pieces of it all over... the country is embracing it and now the LGBTQ+ community has another reason to celebrate!

Jade Orinaka. Probably never heard of her. But she’s a TALENTED 20 year old female rapper, and she’s gone viral off of turning Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” into a Pride anthem!

i turned @edsheeran's "Shape Of You" into a Pride Anthem. ♥️ Happy #PrideMonth. Never be ashamed of who you are. 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kAwdMfIQel — chika (@oranicuhh) June 13, 2017

Here are the lyrics:Yo, let me tell you about pride

The struggle to survive

Living every day with your loving under fire

People questioning the ways that you self identify

Though who you choose to date isn’t ever on your mind

That’s how people are so fascinated

They passive, hatin’

Y’all repeat the rhetoric just like a class was taken

I bet we could settle it just if the paths were traded

And you were born another way and told you had to hate it

I’m doin’ me

Y’all can disagree

But people paid to talk

And y’all do it for free

But you can see me marchin’ up and through the streets

Look, I’m still gonna sing

**sings**

I will not be ashamed

This is just who I am

And who I was meant to be

No mistakes

Right here I stand

I’m out on my own two feet

No, you will not tear me down

No, my heart will not be bound

Singing loud

Singing loud

I’m proud

I’m proud

Thoughts? So So SO incredible!

