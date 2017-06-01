Now Playing
Posted: June 01, 2017

WATCH: Simon Cowell's son takes over 'America's Got Talent' buzzer and cuteness ensues

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT --
NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Results 3" Episode: 1117 -- Pictured: Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

It looks like the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

On Tuesday’s Season 12 premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” Simon Cowell brought his 3-year-old son, Eric, to the show.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes clip, Eric went crazy hitting the buzzer as his usually cheeky dad shared his softer side and joked around with his son.

“Are you trying to do my job? What do I do?” Cowell asked as Eric hit the buzzer again and again. “That is my job!”

“Just like your daddy!” Heidi Klum joked.

Cowell is all in for “AGT” but recently talked to "Extra" about the possibility of returning to the reboot of “American Idol” set to premiere in 2018.

“I was asked to do it, and the answer is no,” he said. “I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

