Sign in with your existing account
{* loginWidget *}
Sign in with your email
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Welcome Back {* welcomeName *}
{* loginWidget *}
Welcome back. Please sign in
{* #userInformationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalSignIn_password *}
{* /userInformationForm *}
Select a display name and password
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationForm *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}
{* traditionalRegistration_password *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Already have an account?
Sign
In
{* #registrationFormBlank *}
{* registration_firstName *}
{* registration_lastName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}
{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *}
{* registration_birthday *}
{* registration_gender *}
{* registration_postalZip *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *}
{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *}
*Indicates Required Field
{* agreeToTerms *}
{* /registrationForm *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email
and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in
to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date
with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new
password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *}
{* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
{* /forgotPasswordForm *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password.
Your existing password has not been changed.
{* mergeAccounts *}
{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* mergePassword *}
{* /tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the
form below and we'll send you an email to verify.
{* #resendVerificationForm *}
{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}
{* newPasswordFormButton *}
{* /resendVerificationForm *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
WATCH: Xscape reunites for performance at BET Awards
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle, and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
By
Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
LOS ANGELES
—
Consider the Xscape reunion launched.
>> BET Awards 2017: Show photos
>> BET Awards 2017: Red carpet arrivals
Performing for the first time in 18 years, the original quartet of Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka “Tiny” Harris
hit the stage at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
>> Watch the performance here
Wearing various forms of sequins and sparkles, the ladies thrilled the crowd with a throwback medley of their '90s-era hits “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.”
>> BET Awards 2017: Complete winners list
The public return is the first step of the Xscape reunion roll-out.
>> Read more trending news
Since confirming their reunion in March, the foursome has announced a performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in July (and two dates immediately following in Detroit) and plans for a reality show on Bravo.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself