Posted: June 26, 2017

WATCH: Xscape reunites for performance at BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle, and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle, and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LOS ANGELES —

Consider the Xscape reunion launched.

Performing for the first time in 18 years, the original quartet of Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka “Tiny” Harris hit the stage at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wearing various forms of sequins and sparkles, the ladies thrilled the crowd with a throwback medley of their '90s-era hits “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.”

The public return is the first step of the Xscape reunion roll-out.

Since confirming their reunion in March, the foursome has announced a performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in July (and two dates immediately following in Detroit) and plans for a reality show on Bravo.

