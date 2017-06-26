Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle, and LaTocha Scott of Xscape perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Consider the Xscape reunion launched.

>> BET Awards 2017: Show photos

>> BET Awards 2017: Red carpet arrivals

Performing for the first time in 18 years, the original quartet of Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Tameka “Tiny” Harris hit the stage at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

>> Watch the performance here



Wearing various forms of sequins and sparkles, the ladies thrilled the crowd with a throwback medley of their '90s-era hits “Understanding,” “Who Can I Run To” and “Just Kickin’ It.”

>> BET Awards 2017: Complete winners list

The public return is the first step of the Xscape reunion roll-out.

>> Read more trending news



Since confirming their reunion in March, the foursome has announced a performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in July (and two dates immediately following in Detroit) and plans for a reality show on Bravo.