Posted: October 23, 2017

Weinstein accuser Ashley Judd to be interviewed by ABC News

FILE - In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Ashley Judd arrives at the world premiere of
FILE - In this March 18, 2014, file photo, Ashley Judd arrives at the world premiere of "Divergent" at the Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. ABC News says Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein. The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says Ashley Judd will sit down with anchor Diane Sawyer for her first television interview since the actress-activist went public with allegations against movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

The interview will air Thursday on ABC News platforms including "Good Morning America," ''World News Tonight with David Muir" and "Nightline."

Judd, an early accuser of the now-disgraced Weinstein, has described an incident two decades ago in which she said he invited her to his hotel room, greeted her wearing a bathrobe and asked if she would watch him shower.

In recent weeks, dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Weinstein has also been fired from the production company he founded with his brother.

